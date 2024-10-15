Breaking News
Govt's toll exemption an election 'gimmick', don't take it seriously: Patole
Baba Siddique murder: Pravin Lonkar sent in police custody till Oct 21
Mumbai Customs seize 5 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Mumbai: 28-year-old motorist killed in road rage in Malad; 9 held
Chiropractor held in Dahisar for indecency during woman's treatment
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Arjun Kapoor mourns Atul Parchures demise He always seemed to be such a likeable person

Arjun Kapoor mourns Atul Parchure's demise: 'He always seemed to be such a likeable person'

Updated on: 15 October,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Atul Parchure passes away at the age of 57 after battling cancer. He was known for his comedy roles in the Hindi and Marathi films.

Arjun Kapoor mourns Atul Parchure's demise: 'He always seemed to be such a likeable person'

Arjun Kapoor

Listen to this article
Arjun Kapoor mourns Atul Parchure's demise: 'He always seemed to be such a likeable person'
x
00:00

The demise of veteran actor Atul Parchure has left everyone saddened. The Indian film industry has mourned his demise. Actor Arjun Kapoor has expressed grief on social media. On Monday, Arjun posted a picture of the Late Atul Parchure and wrote, "I never had a chance to work him, but he always seemed to be such a likeable person no matter what role he played..."


"He was taken by cancer despite fighting the disease for many years. May his soul rest in peace," he concluded. Atul Parchure passes away at the age of 57 after battling cancer. He was known for his comedy roles in the Hindi and Marathi films. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid his tributes to the seasoned actor and said his untimely death is painful.


"Sometimes making the audience laugh.. The untimely death of Atul Parchure. Atul Parchure started his brilliant acting career in children's theatre. He left his mark in all the three fields of drama, film and serials," Shinde said in a post on X.


"Be it plays like Tarun Turk Mhatare Ark, Natigoti... Be it Deshpande's verbal, lyrical comedy, Atul Parchure has added depth to it with his innate qualities. He has played great characters in Marathi and Hindi films as well. Marathi cinema has lost a classic actor......... May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. On behalf of the state government, I pay tribute to him. Om shanti."

Atul has worked in movies Navra Mazha Navsacha, Salaam-E-Ishq, Partner, All the Best: Fun Begins, Khatta Meetha, Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap, and Brave Heart. He was known for playing different roles in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arjun kapoor Eknath Shinde indian films bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK