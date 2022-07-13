Arjun Kapoor on 'Kuttey': Aasmaan isn’t trying to ape his father, Vishal Bhardwaj

Arjun Kapoor, who was to team up with Vishal Bhardwaj a few years ago, is happy to step into the filmmaker’s universe with his son Aasmaan’s 'Kuttey'

Usually, instinct is at play when choosing films. But Arjun Kapoor has been selecting his projects carefully, after winning acclaim for his act in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' (2021). While the massy 'Ek Villain Returns' is up for release, the actor has shot for Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s 'Kuttey' and Ajay Bahl’s 'The Lady Killer'. “I am trying to strike a balance. That was what prompted me to [sign] 'The Lady Killer' and 'Kuttey'. I joke with Aasmaan, saying, ‘Baap ne Kaminey banayi, beta Kuttey bana raha hai,’” he laughs.

The shadow of director-father Vishal Bhardwaj may be looming large, but Aasmaan has a unique voice, asserts Kapoor. The actor is impressed by Aasmaan’s clarity of vision. That he has got artistes like Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, and Konkona Sensharma on board speaks volumes about the film’s merit. “When Vishalji and Aasmaan narrated the film, what drew me was that he wasn’t trying to ape his father. There is reminiscence of the learnings he has had from his dad. The father-son [duo] have overlapping qualities. Vishalji has been an involved producer,” says the actor. With the satire, Kapoor has realised his dream of being a part of a Vishal production. “I was close to working with him in the past, but it didn’t work out. His energy and atmospheric storytelling is inspirational. When you are surrounded by such people, you aspire to chase quality and not just commerce. Vishalji is a great listener who allows a discussion and takes your inputs. He doesn’t have a chip on his shoulder.”

If the actor is attempting a black comedy in 'Kuttey', 'The Lady Killer' opposite Bhumi Pednekar has him exploring a noir thriller. His admiration for 'Section 375' (2019) and 'BA Pass' (2012) made him eager to collaborate with director Bahl. “The film deals with the toxicity of passionate relationships. It is about a Casanova, who is in a relationship that has a certain degree of combustibility. Bhumi and I have explored a different side of our personalities,” says Kapoor.