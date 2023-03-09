Arjun Kapoor on Satish Kaushik's demise: I feel like I lost a part of my childhood

In the aftermath of the passing of his uncle, actor and director Satish Kaushik, Arjun Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for his late uncle, actor-director Satish Kaushik, after his demise.



Taking to Instagram, Arjun dropped a picture along with a caption.



Sharing the picture, he wrote, "I grew up around you satish uncle... u made me laugh on camera & off it... it's tough to explain what I feel because you were perhaps the happiest part of my childhood memories. Always smiling always had a story to tell always had a moment to recollect... your voice echoes in my ears even now."



Arjun Kapoor and Satish Kaushik worked for Vipul Amrutlal Shah's film 'Namaste England'.



He added, "I'm blessed that we shared screen space in namaste England briefly for me that was an amazing moment to be on screen with u after being a child running around ur sets of prem and roop ki rani choron ka raja...Ur talent everyone knows ur kindness everyone will know thru the stories we all will share from having known u...I feel like I lost a part of my childhood today and I know dad anil chachu Sanjay all of us we miss you.You were are & shall always remain family to all of us. Rest in Peace satish uncle."



Actor Sanjay Dutt also bid adieu to Satish with an emotional post.



He shared a still from 'Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin' along with the caption, "Rest in peace #SatishKaushik ji. You will be deeply missed by so many. Sending love and prayers to your family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 following a heart attack in the early hours of Thursday in Delhi.



Many celebs who paid a visit to the actor's residence were close friends Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, and Boney Kapoor. Salman Khan also paid his last respects to Satish Kaushik.



Farhan Akhtar, Shilpa Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Anu Malik, Abhishek Bachchan, Ishaan Khatter, David Dhawan, Rakhi Sawant, and others.



The mortal remains of the late actor were brought to Mumbai earlier on Thursday for the final rites.



On March 7, Satish Kaushik attended the Holi party of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Mumbai. His photos and videos from the party were doing the rounds on the internet. A day later, he travelled to Delhi on Wednesday to attend a close friend's Holi party when he reportedly fell sick, sources said.



Anupam was the first to share the news of his demise on social media.

"Actor Satish Kaushik passes away," Kher tweeted, along with a picture of both actors.



In a tweet in Hindi, Kher wrote, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director, and producer who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as "Mr. India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.



Over the years, Satish established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles that were integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' and 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain'.

