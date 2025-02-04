Arjun Kapoor pays tribute to his late mother, Mona Kapoor, on her birthday. In the caption, he expressed his love, saying, "Love you to infinity & beyond!"

In Pic: Arjun Kapoor's post for his mom

Listen to this article Arjun Kapoor pens emotional note on mother Mona Shourie’s birth anniversary: ‘I’ve run out of pictures, and I hate that’ x 00:00

Every year, Arjun Kapoor posts a heartfelt wish for his mom without a miss. Arjun Kapoor's mother’s birth anniversary falls on February 3rd, and last night, the actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself posing with his mom’s frame, along with a heartbreaking video in which he wished her and shared that he has run out of pictures of them together.

Arjun Kapoor’s wish for his mom

The first image in the post was a selfie where Arjun could be seen posing with his mom’s photo frame, while the second was a video of him panning the front camera toward the frame and saying, "Happy Birthday, Mom. I have run out of photos."

While sharing the post, Arjun attached a heartfelt caption that read, "Happy birthday Maa… I miss you all the time, maybe now more than ever… Hope you are proud of Ansh & me for trying to be the best version of ourselves after all that you taught us… We try & represent you in the best way we can."

He further continued, "I’ve run out of pictures and words too… I hate that I can’t say anything to you anymore, but one day we will meet again, hug again, speak again. Till then, keep smiling, keep watching over us. Love you to infinity & beyond!!!"

On Mona’s birth anniversary last year, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of his mom playing the tanpura in her youth.

In the caption, Arjun wrote, "Happy Birthday to our everything. She would have been sweet 60 today and would have been rocking, smiling, and spreading happiness all around... Love you, Maa, till we meet again. Like you always say, Rab Rakha (sic.)."

Arjun Kapoor’s Work Front

Work-wise, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen portraying the modern-day version of Ravan, Danger Lanka, in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It also featured a cameo by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again—the fifth installment in the popular Cop Universe—was released on November 1. The movie has been given a spin on Ramayana and faced a box office clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.