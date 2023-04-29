Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades expecting second child together

Gabriella took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her maternity shoot to share the happy news

Gabriella Demetriades. Pic/Instagram

Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is all set to welcome her second child as she made the announcement on social media with a maternity picture. Arjun and Gabriella are already parents to a baby boy.

On Saturday, Gabriella took to her Instagram and announced the news of her second pregnancy. In the photos featured, Gabriella is seen in a floor-sweeping gown. Gabriella captioned it: "Reality or AI?" and credited the team behind the maternity shoot.

Father-to-be Arjun Rampal posted an evil eye and red hearts emoji in the comment. Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from well-wishers.

"Oh my loveeee!! So so happy for you and your beautiful family, wrote Amy Jackson

"Heartiest congratulations," wrote Mouni Roy.

Divya Dutt wrote, "Yayy! Wishing it is reality" referring to Gabriella's caption.

Sisters Amruta Arora and Malaika Arora dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Arjun and Gabriella started dating in 2018. In 2019, the couple welcomed their son Arik Rampal.

Talking about Gabriella, she was born and raised in South Africa. After dominating lists featuring the world's hottest women as a model, she shifted to designing and is simultaneously enjoying her modelling and acting career in India. "My family business involves textiles and haberdashery. My grandmother started it 50 years ago. My mother owns a small knitwear label in South Africa. The production capability there isn't amazing and we always thought of moving to India. We first came to India to look at production possibilities," Gabriella had said in an interview with mid-day.

On the work front, Arjun is currently busy shooting for 'Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa' starring Vidyut Jammwal.