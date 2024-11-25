Birthday boy Arjun Rampal who prefers maintaining a low profile in the media, has starred in over 40 films during his career. In an interview with mid-day.com Arjun revealed makes him cringe

Arjun Rampal Pic/AFP

Arjun Rampal Birthday: What makes the 'Om Shanti Om' actor cringe

Bollywood's handsome hunk Arjun Rampal, celebrates his birthday on November 26. The actor, who prefers maintaining a low profile in the media, has starred in over 40 films during his career. Although he kick-started his acting venture with Rajiv Rai's Pyaar 'Ishq Aur Mohabbat' in 2001, it was the year 2002 that marked a turning point in his career when Arjun starred in his first commercially successful film 'Aankhen'. Following that, he has been a part of several blockbusters including 'Om Shanti Om', 'Don', 'Raajneeti' and 'Ra.One' among others. We look back at the time the actor revealed to mid-day.com what is that one thing that makes him cringe.

What makes Arjun Rampal cringe

Arjun Rampal’s ladylove Gabriella Demetriades collaborated on his last film ‘Crakk’ by turning costume designer. On how she agreed to do the project, Arjun said, “When this part came to me, I wanted the guy to be very edgy, quirky, and different, be stylish but not like the clothes screaming out at you. I asked Gabriella, ‘What do you think?’ Her first answer was not ‘Yeah I'd love to style you.’ She said, ‘I'd like to read the script.’ I was like, 'Wow, that's great.'

He added, "She read the script and said, ‘I know exactly what I'm going to do with you'.' That really helped me. I think she did a spectacular job. And everybody was so impressed with her. I feel really proud that she did it. I didn't want to be that guy who is saying, ‘Take my wife or take my partner in this film for me’. It just kind of makes me cringe when something like that would happen if I was a producer.”

Arjun Rampal’s relationships over the years

Arjun Rampal tied the knot with model Mehr Jesia in 1998 but confirmed their separation in May 2018. They share two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. Arjun has been in a relationship with digital content creator and model Gabriella Demetriades for a few years. They announced their pregnancy in April 2019, and Gabriella gave birth to their son, Arik, on July 18, 2019. The couple welcomed their second child, a boy, in July 2023.