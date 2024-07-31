Arjun shared that he has a good relationship with his ex-wife, and Mehr and their daughters get along well with Gabriella

Actor Arjun Rampal talked about his divorce from model Mehr Jesia. They were married from 1998 to 2019 and have two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. Arjun mentioned that he might have been too young when he got married and felt a sense of emptiness after the divorce.

Now, he's in a relationship with model Gabriella Demetriades, and they have two sons together. Arjun shared that he has a good relationship with his ex-wife, and Mehr and their daughters get along well with Gabriella.

Talking about his divorce on The Ranveer Show podcast, Arjun said, “It’s human nature to start passing the fault onto somebody else, making excuses. But the meltdown has happened because of something else. It happens because it wasn’t working out, because you’re sad and unhappy. And if you can’t look inwards and try to find more happiness, that’s when it’s going to crack and break.” Asked if being single after a long relationship feels like a shock initially, he said, “It feels lonely, yes. You suddenly feel like you’re free, but you feel uneasy, you’re not comfortable. You miss the stability, coming home, and of course the food.”

Arjun mentioned that it's not fair to blame just one person for a relationship failing, but it's crucial to reflect on the mistakes that both sides made. “It’s important to shut all your doors and windows, isolate, and reflect within yourself. That’s what I did. You realise there were so many shortcomings within you. Yes, there were shortcomings from the other side, but finally, it is you who you have to fix. You need to heal and come back as a stronger person because you have a responsibility towards so many other people who are also a part of this,” he said.

Having grown up in a broken home, he thought about why his marriage didn't work out and took responsibility for it. He said, “It’s very difficult. It’s not easy. It’s not easy on anybody, including your children. It’s the most difficult for them. You don’t want that. I had come from a broken home, and for me to have not succeeded in marriage was really something that I had to look back on and understand why it went wrong. And I realised why it went wrong, and I take responsibility for it. Today, touchwood, we all are very close, we’re very loving towards each other, and we’ll always have our backs.”