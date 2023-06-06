Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Arjun Rampals girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades responds to troll asking her about marriage

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades responds to troll asking her about marriage

Updated on: 06 June,2023 04:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Arjun and Gabriella started dating in 2018. They welcomed their first born a son named Arik Rampal in 2019

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades responds to troll asking her about marriage

Gabriella Demetriades with boyfriend Arjun Rampal and son Arik Rampal during their South Africa Trip. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades responds to troll asking her about marriage
x
00:00

Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend and model Gabriella Demetriades has responded to a social media troll talking about spoiling the mentality of the youth and asking her about when she will get married. Gabriella, who is expecting her second child with Arjun, took to her Instagram and shared a slew of photograph from her weekend. She captioned it: "A weekend #photodump #weekinphotos."



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades)



However a social media user commented, "When will u get married. u stay in India not ur born place. You ppl spoil youth mentality."

To which Gabriella replied: "Yes the mentality here is spoilt by bringing beautiful souls into the world, not by small minded bigots."

Arjun and Gabriella started dating in 2018. They welcomed their first born a son named Arik Rampal in 2019.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Gabriella Demetriades arjun rampal Instagram bollywood entertaintment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK