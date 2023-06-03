Breaking News
Katrina Kaif praises 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' on Instagram, here's how Vicky Kaushal reacted!

Updated on: 03 June,2023 06:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Sneha Singh Nishad | sneha.singh@mid-day.com

Vicky, who has headlined 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' along with Sara Ali Khan, got elated after seeing Katrina giving a shoutout to the film and the entire team of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Bollywood's much-loved couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, never fail to amaze their fans and netizens with their romantic shenanigans on social media. From dropping cute comments on each other's social media posts to posting loved-up pics together, ViKat sure know how to melt hearts with their charming chemistry. 


Recently, the adorable couple engaged in a romantic banter on Instagram when Katrina Kaif turned cheerleader for her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal and praised his latest release 'Zara Bachke Zara Bachke' on her IG story.


Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina shared a poster of the film featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. She wrote: "In cinemas now. Congratulations to the entire team, a film made with so much heart."

Vicky, who has headlined 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' along with Sara Ali Khan, got elated after seeing Katrina giving a shoutout to the film and the entire team of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'.


Reacting to his wife's sweet gesture, Vicky took to his Instagram and re-posted Katrina's message. He also dedicated his film's song 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' to his wife. 'Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye', Vicky wrote with a kiss wink face and a red heart emoji as he captioned his story.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film revolves around Kapil and Somya, played by Vicky Kaushal, and Sara Ali Khan, a happily married couple from Indore who live in a joint family and decide to get divorced one fine day. Things don't go as planned as their family gets to know of it, and thus begins a comedy of errors.

 

 

