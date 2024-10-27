Breaking News
Arpita Khan shares a glimpse of Aayush Sharma's intimate birthday bash

Updated on: 27 October,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Taking to Instagram, Arpita shared a stunning picture of Aayush, who can be seen posing in the background of mountains

Arpita Khan with husband Aayush Sharma. Pic/Yogen Shah

As actor Aayush Sharma turned 34 on Saturday, his better half Arpita Khan penned a heartwarming note for her husband.


Taking to Instagram, Arpita shared a stunning picture of Aayush, who can be seen posing in the background of mountains.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arpita (@arpitakhansharma)


Along with the picture, she wrote, "You mean more to me than you'll ever really know. Happy birthday to my love @aaysharma. On this special day & every other one to, I'll be looking for ways to show you how wonderful, appreciated & loved you are. Ayat's SuperPapa , Ahil's SuperHero & My SuperMan. We get one lifetime, and I'm so grateful I met you in mine. We love you our favourite person."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Angad Bedi commented, "Happy birthday champion @aaysharma."

Mini Mathur wrote, "happy happy birthday dearest @aaysharma !! So much love around you.. can't wish more for you."

A video went viral on social media from Aayush Sharma's birthday celebration.

In the video, he can be seen cutting two cakes in the presence of his family members and friends.

What caught fans' attention was the cute father moment of Aayush as he held his kids' hands while cutting the cake.

Joining in the festivities are Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and many others.

Actor Aayush Sharma got married to Salman Khan's younger sister Arpita Khan in the year 2014. Arpita and Aaysuh are parents to a six-year-old son Ahil and were blessed with their second child, a baby girl Ayat, on December 27, 2021.

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain. Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma was last seen in 'Ruslaan', helmed by director Karan L Butani. The film also starred Sushrii Mishraa and Jagapathi Babu in the lead role.

