Arpita, Sohail share inside pictures from screenwriter Salim Khan's birthday celebration

Picture Courtesy/Arpita Khan Sharma's Instagram account

Actor Salman Khan's father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan celebrated his birthday on November 25.

Taking to Instagram stories, Arpita Khan Sharma shared an inside picture of the birthday celebration and captioned it, "Happy 89th Birthday Dad."

In the picture, Salim can be seen sitting with his family in a blue t-shirt and light-coloured pants.

Salim Khan, his first wife Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan's eldest son Nirvan, and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan can be seen seated in the first row.

Salman Khan can be seen posing in the second row with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, sisters Alvira and Arpita, and brothers-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma.

Arpita and Aayush Sharma's children Ahil and Ayat can also be spotted in the picture.Earlier on his birthday Salman shared a photo with his father and wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday My Tiger."

Actor Sohail Khan also shared an inside picture on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday cowboy, we exist because of you."

Salim Khan is best known for his work in 'Andaz', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Deewar', 'Sholay', 'Don' and more. He was also known for his partnership with Javed Akhtar for writing.

He married twice, once with Salma Khan in 1964 and then with Helen in 1981 and is a proud parent to three sons -- Salman, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan.

Talking about Salman's work front, he is currently flying high on the success of his recently released action thriller film 'Tiger 3' which also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

'Tiger 3' has minted Rs 400.50 crores gross worldwide in just 10 days of its release.

The third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise is a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

The film also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous instalments -- 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' --, the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif)

'Ek Tha Tiger', which was released in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise came up with a sequel titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

The sequel was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Salman, meanwhile, has still not announced his next project.

