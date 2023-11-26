Salman Khan: If 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' would have released today, the box office numbers would have been a lot more

Salman Khan said that the popular pricing over blockbuster pricing was one of the reasons for his films Antim and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan not doing well at the box office

Salman Khan is currently enjoying the box office success of his recently released film 'Tiger 3'. However, the superstar's past two films- Kisi Ka BHai Kisi Ki Jaan and Antime; failed to perform well at the box office. In a recent group interaction with the media, Khan spoke about the reason behind the two films not doing as well as Tiger 3 at the box office.

"At that point of time, nobody was going to the theatres. When the film came in at that point in time, we didn't do blockbuster pricing, we did popular prices and there is a massive difference between the two. Blockbuster prices are way higher than popular prices. On one hand, you try to do good and it affects your own numbers (at the box office) but it saves the money of the audience. Tiger had blockbuster pricing. We did not have that kind of pricing. We had Rs 250 as ticket prices. It is because people like you who do not appreciate what we do, so we will show our big figures now."

However, Salman Khan also feels that it is the timing of Antim and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's release that did not work in their favour. "If KBKJ would have released today, the numbers would been a lot more. The PVR guys told me that people were not coming to theatres. There were only 25-30 percent of people coming to theatres and far less in the mall," he added.

Salman Khan also said that he does not consider himself a superstar. Elaborating on it, he said, "Whoever is a superstar in his mind, is a superstar. I don't think like that, I don't care. People like to be called a superstar. I don't like that. It may show up in my walk, and the walk may be considered an arrogant walk. But I cannot change that walk., I am comfortable in my walk. Some might say 'just look at him walk, what does he think of himself'. I haven't done anything to be a superstar. There are many people including DOPs, scriptwriters who helped become this average Bandra boy to the one you see on screen."

Talking about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman Khan told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

'Tiger 3' is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'. Interestingly, it also has cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous installments - Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai - the film focuses on a new mission involving RA&W agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

The first part 'Ek Tha Tiger', which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.