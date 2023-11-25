Breaking News
Diwali 2023: Mumbai Fire Brigade gets 280 emergency calls between Nov 9-15
Mumbai: Man arrested after 22 years in double murder case
Kerala: Four students die, several injured in stampede at Cochin University
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra
Maharashtra: Two Kashmiri youths held in Nagpur for 'abducting' 15-year-old girl
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Salman Khan and Katrina Kaifs Tiger 3 mints Rs 425 crores globally

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 mints Rs. 425 crores globally

Updated on: 25 November,2023 11:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Tiger 3 is performing well at the box office and despite releasing on a festive day, it has managed to cross Rs. 425 crores globally

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 mints Rs. 425 crores globally

Salman Khan in a still from Tiger 3

Listen to this article
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 mints Rs. 425 crores globally
x
00:00

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 continues to rake in numbers at the box office. The spy thriller directed by Maneesh Sharma, is produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and released on November 12. With no big-ticket releases till Sam Bahadur and Animal on December 1, the film is enjoying a good run at the cash counters.  


Tiger 3 is performing well at the box office and despite releasing on a festive day, it has managed to cross Rs. 425 crores globally. The film is yet to end its run in theatres. Tiger 3 has become the highest-grossing Diwali opening in the history of Hindi cinema. Apart from that, the film gave Salman and the Tiger franchise the biggest opening. The spy thriller broke the notion that films releasing on Laxmi Puja don't perform well.


Tiger 3 stars Salman, Katrina, Emraan Hashmi, Revathy, Simran and Ridhi Dogra. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film revolves around Tiger (Salman) and Zoya (Katrina) who started their journey back in 2012. They are married and have a son named Junior (Sartaaj). After tackling obstacles in the past, Tiger and Zoya have to reunite to protect the country against Aatish Rehman's (Emraan) sinister mission. This time, threat comes home as the battle gets 'personal'.


Amid the success of Tiger 3, Salman Khan said in an interview with India Today, "By the grace of god, I can bring in Friday, Saturday, and Sunday because of the way the fans are with me. After that, the film also has to be on that level that they want to go and see the film again. That’s how the film makes the numbers when people go and watch the film twice or thrice."

In a group interaction, Salman shared that he makes movies from the audience's perspective. Pinkvilla quoted him, "See, I look at it like mujhe kya dekhna hai (See, I look at it like what I want to watch). If I am sitting in the theatre, what I want to see, I just do that. So if I want to see something in the theatre, I am sure that the fans also want to see that. I make movies like a fan, like this is the kind of movie that I would watch in a theatre."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Tiger 3 Salman Khan katrina kaif emraan hashmi yash raj films Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK