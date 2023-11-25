Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 mints Rs. 425 crores globally

Tiger 3 is performing well at the box office and despite releasing on a festive day, it has managed to cross Rs. 425 crores globally

Salman Khan in a still from Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 continues to rake in numbers at the box office. The spy thriller directed by Maneesh Sharma, is produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and released on November 12. With no big-ticket releases till Sam Bahadur and Animal on December 1, the film is enjoying a good run at the cash counters.

Tiger 3 is performing well at the box office and despite releasing on a festive day, it has managed to cross Rs. 425 crores globally. The film is yet to end its run in theatres. Tiger 3 has become the highest-grossing Diwali opening in the history of Hindi cinema. Apart from that, the film gave Salman and the Tiger franchise the biggest opening. The spy thriller broke the notion that films releasing on Laxmi Puja don't perform well.

Tiger 3 stars Salman, Katrina, Emraan Hashmi, Revathy, Simran and Ridhi Dogra. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film revolves around Tiger (Salman) and Zoya (Katrina) who started their journey back in 2012. They are married and have a son named Junior (Sartaaj). After tackling obstacles in the past, Tiger and Zoya have to reunite to protect the country against Aatish Rehman's (Emraan) sinister mission. This time, threat comes home as the battle gets 'personal'.

Amid the success of Tiger 3, Salman Khan said in an interview with India Today, "By the grace of god, I can bring in Friday, Saturday, and Sunday because of the way the fans are with me. After that, the film also has to be on that level that they want to go and see the film again. That’s how the film makes the numbers when people go and watch the film twice or thrice."

In a group interaction, Salman shared that he makes movies from the audience's perspective. Pinkvilla quoted him, "See, I look at it like mujhe kya dekhna hai (See, I look at it like what I want to watch). If I am sitting in the theatre, what I want to see, I just do that. So if I want to see something in the theatre, I am sure that the fans also want to see that. I make movies like a fan, like this is the kind of movie that I would watch in a theatre."