Arshad Warsi Birthday 2024: Dhamaal to Golmaal, actor's top 5 slapstick comedy films

There are a few actors who don't need big roles to make an impact on the hearts of audiences. Arshad Warsi is one such actor whose work has managed to garner a lot of love for him. Be it his role as Laxman in Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal' or his portrayal of Circuit in 'Munna Bhai', the actor has always managed to make the audience laugh. As we celebrate Arshad Warsi's birthday, here are his top 5 films that tickled our funny bones:

Munna Bhai MBBS

'Munna Bhai MBBS' is a go-to feel-good comedy film for many of us. Although the movie revolves around the life of Munna played by Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi's character as Circuit, a loyal and street-smart sidekick, made the actor a household name. With his dialogue delivery skills and witty one-liners, Arshad adds a layer of humour to the film. Warsi's chemistry with Dutt became the highlight of the film, making 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' one of the most loved and biggest successful comedy films in Indian cinema.

Golmaal

Rohit Shetty's highly praised comedy franchise 'Golmaal' features Arshad Warsi in the role of Madhav. The movie is one of the biggest hits of all time, and the one character the audience loved the most was of Arshad's. His fun banter with Gopal (played by Ajay Devgn) and their never-ending fights still make us burst into laughter.

Dhamaal

There's no second thought that Arshad is a master of his art, and he has always managed to make us all smile wide. He has always tried to do roles which either resonate with the audience or are very funny to look at. In this slapstick comedy directed by Indra Kumar, Arshad Warsi plays the role of Adi, one of the four friends embroiled in a madcap treasure hunt. Warsi's impeccable comic timing throughout the film was something people thoroughly enjoyed. 'Dhamaal' is that one film which gives us comfort and laughter as whenever 90s kids watch the film, it gives us a sense of nostalgia.

Jolly LLB

While primarily known for his slapstick comedy roles, Arshad Warsi showcased his versatility as an actor in 'Jolly LLB', a satirical comedy-drama directed by Subhash Kapoor. Warsi plays the titular character of Jagdish Tyagi, aka Jolly, a struggling lawyer with a heart of gold.

Ishqiya

In 'Ishqiya,' though Arshad didn't have a big role and the movie was not entirely a comedy film, yet the actor's dark humour and satire made it one of his most loved films. Arshad showcased his talent by stepping into a rather difficult character. By portraying the role of Babban, Arshad proved that he, with his mischievousness, can make anything funny. His character, Babban, a small-time crook with a penchant for mischief, added layers of humour and intrigue to the film.

These five films represent some of Arshad Warsi's finest comedic performances, showcasing his talent and versatility as an actor in the realm of comedy.