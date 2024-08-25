Arshad Warsi came under fire for his statement about Prabhas in 'Kalki 2898 AD' in a recent podcast interview with Samdish Bhatia, where he called the Telugu star a 'joker'

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, whose recent statement about Prabhas led to him receiving flak, is back at making headlines once again for an old statement he made about dubbed South Indian films for the Hindi-speaking audience. Arshad was asked about how the industry has widened its scope in terms of making business with an example of the Yash-starrer ‘KGF’ franchise.

Arshad said, “All the staff at my house watch dubbed South Indian films. It is highly entertaining. Rajinikanth is such a big star, there must be a reason for it. In that (cinema), you don’t have to think too much, wrack your brains. Cars are blasting, people are flying, and cigarettes smoke in style, it is all time pass. Eat popcorn, watch the film, and go home.”

Netizens react to Arshad’s video

This didn’t sit well with a section of netizens who trolled the actor once again. One user on Reddit wrote, “He should have said it to Rohit Shetty as well bro thinks Golmaal is Oscar-worthy.”

“I sympathized with Arshad Warsi in Prabhas issue but it seems he deliberately insults Southern Industry! He talks as if Bollywood delivers Inception, Tenet level of movies! Maybe he is raze-baiting for his 15 minutes of glory! What a fall,” added another.

One user commented, “So he's saying his 'servants' are all stupid. Why, because they're poor? Does this man have a doctorate? He literally played a goofy sidekick in a movie two decades ago. And we're applauding this?”

What Arshad said about Prabhas

Arshad Warsi came under fire for his statement about Prabhas in 'Kalki 2898 AD' in a recent podcast interview with Samdish Bhatia.

He said, “Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand).”

Arshad’s work front

On the work front, Arshad will reprise his role 'Jolly LLB 3' alongside Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi. In 2017, Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starred in Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, released in 2013. The first film featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. Amrita Rao also starred in the first part.

Arshad and Akshay have also reunited for 'Welcome 3'. The film, which is directed by Ahmed Khan, will be out in theatres on December 20, 2024. Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika are also a part of the 'Welcome to the Jungle'.