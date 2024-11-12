Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 27 today. The soon-to-be filmmaker received wishes on social media from friends and family

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan turned 27 today. The young star-kid is currently giving the finishing touches to his maiden web series 'Stardom' as director. On his birthday, his family and friends took to social media to wish him. His younger sister and actress Suhana Khan shared then-and-now pictures with him and their superstar father. Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and friend to Aryan also took to her Instagram stories to wish him.

Suhana Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a frequently shared picture of her and Aryan posing with Shah Rukh Khan from their childhood days. In the first picture, the Khan siblings are seen making funny faces. The second picture is more recent when the siblings joined hands for an ad with their father to promote Aryan's clothing brand.

Navya Naveli Nanda also took to social media to share a then and now picture with Aryan. She shared a rare picture from their childhood and the latter picture seems to have been clicked at a party.

When Aryan Khan praised his father

Aryan, who has recently launched a luxury brand, D'YAVOL, with his father, posed for the latest collection of his brand on the cover of 'L’Officiel Arabia'. In the interview, Aryan heaps praise on his father and says that "what sets SRK apart from most is his diversification into other fields."

Aryan said, “My father is perhaps one of the smartest marketing minds, apart from being deeply connected to audiences and being a global fashion trendsetter himself. He is also extremely level-headed and always makes us take a step back and look at the bigger picture when we are stuck in the weeds."

He further continued, saying, “While being an actor is my father’s primary profession, what I feel sets him apart from most is his diversification into other fields, whether it is sports, VFX, or film and television production. Even though I use the words ‘primary profession’ for his role as an actor, my father would see all his various roles with the same dedication and passion. Giving a hundred percent to everything you do, no matter how big or small, is what my father has imbibed in me. And as an entrepreneur and a fashion innovator, I aspire to be rigorous, meticulous, and extremely detailed about everything."