In Pic: Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan has ‘one of the smartest marketing minds’, says Aryan Khan x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan is not only one of the best actors we have in the industry but also one of the smartest when it comes to the marketing game, believes Aryan Khan. Aryan, who has recently launched a luxury brand, D'YAVOL, with his father, posed for the latest collection of his brand on the cover of 'L’Officiel Arabia'. In the interview, Aryan heaps praise on his father and says that "what sets SRK apart from most is his diversification into other fields."

Aryan Khan heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan

In conversation, Aryan talks about how Shah Rukh becomes the biggest help whenever he is stuck in any situation. Aryan said, “My father is perhaps one of the smartest marketing minds, apart from being deeply connected to audiences and being a global fashion trendsetter himself. He is also extremely level-headed and always makes us take a step back and look at the bigger picture when we are stuck in the weeds."

He further continued, saying, “While being an actor is my father’s primary profession, what I feel sets him apart from most is his diversification into other fields, whether it is sports, VFX, or film and television production. Even though I use the words ‘primary profession’ for his role as an actor, my father would see all his various roles with the same dedication and passion. Giving a hundred percent to everything you do, no matter how big or small, is what my father has imbibed in me. And as an entrepreneur and a fashion innovator, I aspire to be rigorous, meticulous, and extremely detailed about everything."

Shah Rukh Khan’s Work Front

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, he will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumor has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English-language French production, 'Léon: The Professional' (1994). It has been titled 'King'. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship as she becomes his protégé and learns to be like him. Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was originally essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.