Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 59 on November 2. The actor usually greets his fans outside his home Mannat in Bandra by waving to them from the gate of his bungalow. However, this year he skipped the ritual. While he did not greet fans outside Mannat, he attended an indoor fan event and even addressed their questions. Following his no-show at Mannat, some netizens criticised him for not showing up even as fans gathered outside his house. However, with the superstar receiving a death threat days after his birthday, fans have come to his defense justifying his decision to not greet fans from Mannat gate.

Shah Rukh Khan fans defend his no-show on birthday

Every year, thousands of fans gather outside Mannat, eager to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh on his birthday. However, this time, the actor didn’t step out due to security reasons. After reports of death threat to the actor surfaced, fans took to social media to defend his decision.

"No wonder he didn't come to balcony to wave ughhh this place law order has become such a joke," wrote a fan.

Another netizen noted, “Law and order is a literal joke in India, criminals are given political protection and they continue to do these type acts."

Another fan wrote, "Fans that truly care about @iamsrk must understand that he could not come due to threats against him. He would be a sitting duck on that balcony if he came out."

“Now it's striking to SRKians that it was probably the best decision from SRK that he didn't came out on his balcony on his birthday," mentioned another fan.

About Shah Rukh Khan's death threat

The Mumbai police have registered an extortion case and summoned a lawyer from Chhattisgarh in connection with a death threat to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and a demand for Rs 50 lakh, officials said on Thursday. The lawyer from Raipur has been summoned as the threat call was made from a phone number registered in his name, a senior police official from the Chhattisgarh capital said. The lawyer told the police that he lost his phone last week and had filed a police complaint, the official said.

The threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of threats issued to fellow actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

"The Bandra police station received a call threatening Shah Rukh Khan and asking for Rs 50 lakh. An offence has been registered. No arrest has been made yet," a senior Mumbai police official said.

A case has been registered by the Bandra police under sections 308(4) (extortion involving threats of death or serious injury) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the caller who threatened Shah Rukh Khan, the official said.

Police teams have been dispatched to various places for further investigation, he said.