After 95 days, Shah Rukh Khan finally meets fan from Jharkhand who camped outside Mannat

Updated on: 04 November,2024 12:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shaikh Mohammed Ansari, who travelled from Jharkhand to meet his idol Shah Rukh Khan had camped outside Mannat for months in the hopes of a rendezvous

Shah Rukh Khan with fan from Jharkhand Pic/X

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrated his birthday on November 2, skipped showing up for his fans outside Mumbai residence Mannat due to security reasons. However, he did not disappoint his ardent admirer from Jharkhand, who had been camping outside his home for more than 95 days. On his special day, Khan met the man and even took a picture with him. 





Shah Rukh Khan meets fan who camped outside Mannat for over 95 days 

Shaikh Mohammed Ansari, who travelled from Jharkhand to meet his idol Shah Rukh Khan had camped outside Mannat for months in the hopes of a rendezvous. During an interaction with Instant Bollywood, he revealed shutting down his business in his hometown and pursuing Khan. “Shah Rukh is my favorite hero. I am his biggest fan. I want to meet him. Meeting him is the biggest victory. I have shut down my business for 35 days, and I will leave soon after he meets me. It has become an obsession now. If I meet him I’ve won,” said Ansari. He was lucky to meet the superstar during a fan meet that was organised for his birthday. 

Shah Rukh Khan also took to Instagram and thanked his fans for making his birthday special. Sharing a picture doing his iconic pose, he wrote, “Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front 

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, he will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994). It has been titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him. Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.

