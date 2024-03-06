Aryan Khan opened up about his superstar father for the first time in an interview. The entrepreneur talked about SRK's work ethic and much more

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan opens up about Shah Rukh Khan's work ethic: Experiencing it first-hand was really exciting

In 2022, Aryan Khan revealed he was making his first web series. After keeping it under wraps for almost two years, he spilled the beans on his new project called Stardom. in a recent interview. In the chat, he talked about the difficulties of juggling his directorial role with teaming up with his dad, Shah Rukh Khan, on the second line of their high-end streetwear brand, D’yavol X.

Aryan Khan opens up about Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is the face of the brand. In a talk with GQ, Aryan expressed his excitement about working with his dad on their clothing brand and witnessing Shah Rukh's legendary work ethic up close. He said, “It’s always a pleasure and a learning experience. People talk about his work ethic, but experiencing it first-hand was really exciting. He has a wealth of knowledge, which makes my job easier,” he said.

Aryan Khan expressed that Shah Rukh Khan brings more than just the star quality to his brand, He brings 'sanity' and 'maturity' to the already 'edgy' brand. Explaining this he said, "Some things that would take me some time to wrap my head around were seamless for him. Our brand is edgy, so he’s around to keep some semblance of sanity and respectability, otherwise, there could be too much madness. Because we are an age-agnostic brand, I think we have an interesting balance: I have a more contemporary way of thinking; my father brings a dose of maturity into it. Having perspectives from both ends allows the brand to align with our collective vision as well, which is to appeal and cater to everyone, from a 10-year-old to a 70-year-old.”

Aryan Khan starts work on 'Stardom'

Ever since the audience got to hear about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan stepping into writing and direction, everyone is eagerly looking forward to hearing more about the same. Bringing you a fresh update, Aryan Khan’s directorial will be titled 'Stardom' and is going to be a 6 episodic series.

To be made under the production of Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan’s directorial project will be named ‘Stardom’ which will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. The series is currently in its production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2023.

In December last year, Aryan took to his Instagram handle to announce that he has completed the writing of his web series. He took to social media and posted a photo of the script. He captioned it as “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action’. Replying to that post, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special….”