Breaking News
Mumbai: In Juhu, the dust never settles
Maoist links case: Every police goof-up caught by High Court
Mumbai: The Rs 150-cr blunder bridge
Mumbai: Hoax bomb call lands husband in jail
Mumbai: Commuters exasperated as CR digs up recently-widened Dadar station platform
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Aryan Khan opens up about Shah Rukh Khans work ethic Experiencing it first hand was really exciting
<< Back to Elections 2024

Aryan Khan opens up about Shah Rukh Khan's work ethic: Experiencing it first-hand was really exciting

Updated on: 06 March,2024 12:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Aryan Khan opened up about his superstar father for the first time in an interview. The entrepreneur talked about SRK's work ethic and much more

Aryan Khan opens up about Shah Rukh Khan's work ethic: Experiencing it first-hand was really exciting

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

Listen to this article
Aryan Khan opens up about Shah Rukh Khan's work ethic: Experiencing it first-hand was really exciting
x
00:00

In 2022, Aryan Khan revealed he was making his first web series. After keeping it under wraps for almost two years, he spilled the beans on his new project called Stardom. in a recent interview. In the chat, he talked about the difficulties of juggling his directorial role with teaming up with his dad, Shah Rukh Khan, on the second line of their high-end streetwear brand, D’yavol X.


Aryan Khan opens up about Shah Rukh Khan 


Shah Rukh Khan is the face of the brand. In a talk with GQ, Aryan expressed his excitement about working with his dad on their clothing brand and witnessing Shah Rukh's legendary work ethic up close. He said, “It’s always a pleasure and a learning experience. People talk about his work ethic, but experiencing it first-hand was really exciting. He has a wealth of knowledge, which makes my job easier,” he said.


Aryan Khan expressed that Shah Rukh Khan brings more than just the star quality to his brand, He brings 'sanity' and 'maturity' to the already 'edgy' brand. Explaining this he said, "Some things that would take me some time to wrap my head around were seamless for him. Our brand is edgy, so he’s around to keep some semblance of sanity and respectability, otherwise, there could be too much madness. Because we are an age-agnostic brand, I think we have an interesting balance: I have a more contemporary way of thinking; my father brings a dose of maturity into it. Having perspectives from both ends allows the brand to align with our collective vision as well, which is to appeal and cater to everyone, from a 10-year-old to a 70-year-old.”

Aryan Khan starts work on 'Stardom'

Ever since the audience got to hear about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan stepping into writing and direction, everyone is eagerly looking forward to hearing more about the same. Bringing you a fresh update, Aryan Khan’s directorial will be titled 'Stardom' and is going to be a 6 episodic series. 

To be made under the production of Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan’s directorial project will be named ‘Stardom’ which will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. The series is currently in its production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2023.

In December last year, Aryan took to his Instagram handle to announce that he has completed the writing of his web series. He took to social media and posted a photo of the script. He captioned it as “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action’. Replying to that post, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Wow….thinking…believing….dreaming done, now onto dare….wish u the best for the first one. It’s always special….”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aryan khan Shah Rukh Khan bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK