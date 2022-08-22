Aryan Khan shares new pictures with Suhana and AbRam

Aryan took to Instagram on Monday
Aryan, Suhana and AbRam/Instagram
Aryan Khan took to Instagram on Monday to share some happy pictures with siblings Suhana and AbRam. The trio is seen posing as Aryan hugs his younger siblings. While Suhana looks beautiful in a denim top and shorts, Aryan is seen dark green T-shirt and jacket. Abram looks adorable in a black shit and denims.
Play quiz: How well do you know Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone?
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: Mid- day Insta Diary: Aryan Khan's Instagram account gives a sneak peek into his student life in California