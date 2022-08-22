Breaking News
Aryan Khan shares new pictures with Suhana and AbRam

Updated on: 22 August,2022 08:39 PM IST
Aryan Khan took to Instagram on Monday to share some happy pictures with siblings Suhana and AbRam. The trio is seen posing as Aryan hugs his younger siblings. While Suhana looks beautiful in a denim top and shorts, Aryan is seen dark green T-shirt and jacket. Abram looks adorable in a black shit and denims. 


A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)


In another photo, the brothers are seen posing together. Aryan captioned the post as 'Hat-trick'

