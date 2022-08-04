Breaking News
Updated on: 04 August,2022 12:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The seven young performers will portray well-known characters from Archie Comics

Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in a selfie

Suhana Khan/picture courtesy: Suhana Khan's Instagram account


Suhana Khan dropped a stunning mirror selfie on Wednesday on her social media account. Taking to her Instagram story, the 'Archies' star treated her followers and fans with a new selfie. Sharing the picture, Suhana wrote, "Get ready w me!" In the picture, Suhana was seen wearing a nude-coloured bralette that she topped up with a black wrap top.

For makeup, she wore a dewy makeup look and kept her tresses open to increase the chic quotient of her outfit. As soon as she posted the picture, her friends dropped their comments. Her friend Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "Suuuuu."

Also Read: Suhana Khan shares pictures with 'The Archies' co-stars during film's shoot


'Liger' actor Ananya Panday dropped a comment on her post. She wrote, "Bambi." Her 'Archies' co-star Khushi Kapoor wrote, "CUTE." Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor also reacted. She wrote, "stunning" along with fire emojis.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Meanwhile, Suhana is set to make her Bollywood debut with Netflix's film 'The Archies' directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is an adaptation of the popular 'Archie' comics. Archie comics feature teenage characters named Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle and Sabrina Spellman, and have seen several adaptations over the years. The Indian adaptation also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

The seven young performers will portray well-known characters from Archie Comics. The trailer, which features the characters and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders, gives viewers a glimpse into the universe that Akhtar promises to bring to life for them.

It will be out on Netflix.

Also Read: Gauri Khan shares a gorgeous picture of daughter Suhana Khan on 22nd birthday

