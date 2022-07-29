Breaking News
Suhana Khan not appearing on 'Koffee With Karan': Karan Johar

Updated on: 29 July,2022 11:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Speaking about Suhana, she will be seen making her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'

Suhana Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah


Social media has been abuzz with reports citing that Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her 'Koffee' debut. Reports claimed that Suhana would be appearing in 'Koffee With Karan' season 7 this year with her 'Archies' gang. However, Karan has now quashed the rumours saying, "it's not true". As much as we all would have loved seeing Suhana's appearance on 'Koffee With Karan', it's confirmed that she will not be coming this season.

'Koffee With Karan' airs every Thursday on Disney + Hotstar. This week, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be seen brewing some hot 'koffee' and gossip on the couch. The show has so far aired four episodes.

Speaking about Suhana, she will be seen making her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'. The movie will premiere exclusively on Netflix and will be released in 2023. It is an adaptation of the popular 'Archie' comics.

This musical drama, set in the 1960s, is directed by Zoya Akhtar and features an exciting new cast. Apart from Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina will play pivotal roles in the film. The seven young performers will portray well-known characters from Archie Comics. The trailer, which features the characters and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders, gives viewers a glimpse into the universe that Akhtar promises to bring to life for them.

