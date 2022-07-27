Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda shares his reasons for being discreet about his love life

Vijay Deverakonda, renowned for keeping a low profile when it comes to his love life, finally shares why he would not openly disclose his relationship status

Vijay Deverakonda/ Instagram

It isn’t every day that you get to hear your favourite stars spill the beans on their love interests, close friendships, and the way to their heart. But Disney+ Hotstar’s 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 is making it happen week on week! In its fourth episode, superstar and the most trending crush among B-town ladies, Vijay Deverakonda, appears with his co-star and celebrated actress, Ananya Panday. Both their contrasting yet enigmatic personalities shine through as the show’s iconic host, Karan Johar, makes them walk the talk surrounding heart, career, and working with each other. Vijay Deverakonda, renowned for keeping a low profile when it comes to his love life, finally shares why he would not openly disclose his relationship status.

Also Read: Whacky Wednesday: Did Vijay Deverakonda confess having sex in a car on 'Koffee With Karan 7'?

“The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud; until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me. There are so many people who love you as an actor and have your poster on their wall, on their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation; I don’t want to break their heart,” said Vijay Deverakonda, unwilling to confirm when Karan Johar asked him if he is in a relationship.

Also Read: Koffee with Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda says he wouldn't mind a 'threesome'

Hotstar Specials 'Koffee with Karan' Season 7 airs exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new tattletale games and the all-time favourite rapid fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.