Vijay Deverakonda sets ablaze a "#ILoveYouLiger" trend on social media after his dialogue in the Liger trailer

Updated on: 23 July,2022 01:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Packed with punches and kicks Vijay Deverakonda's film will hit the big screens from the 25th August and like he promised it has created Havoc all around with its power-packed and enthusing visuals and performances

Liger Still


Vijay Deverakonda's highly awaited trailer for his upcoming Pan India film Liger dropped yesterday and it is all things huge and power-packed. Vijay looks super hot and acted so well, especially his stammering 'I love you' which seems to be breaking the internet. 

Packed with punches and kicks Vijay Deverakonda's film will hit the big screens on the 25th of August and like he promised it has created Havoc all around with its power-packed and enthusing visuals and performances. 

The 'I Love You' dialogue really seems to have found its audience as many are recreating it and showing love for Vijay Deverakonda through his own dialogue as #ILoveYouLiger trends on Twitter. Many of them are showing their love for Vijay Deverakonda

