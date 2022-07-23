Watch Video: Ranveer Singh's hilarious reaction to Vijay Deverakonda wearing 'chappals' at Liger trailer launch

On Thursday, Ranveer Singh was a part of the trailer launch event and he set the stage on fire with his power-packed energy. By the looks of clips circulating on social media, it looks like Ranveer had a blast at the event

Ranveer Singh. Pic/Satej Shinde

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer 'Liger' has already created mass hysteria. The trailer of the film was launched on Thursday and has so far crossed 50 million views on Youtube, according to Dharma Productions' official Instagram account.

On Thursday, Ranveer Singh was a part of the trailer launch event and he set the stage on fire with his power-packed energy. By the looks of clips circulating on social media, it looks like Ranveer had a blast at the event.

Speaking about viral clips from the event, there is one such clip that has caught everyone's attention. In the video, Ranveer Singh pointed out that Vijay was wearing chappals at his own trailer launch. Ranveer said, "Bhai ka style dekho, aise lag raha hai, ye mere trailer launch pe aaya hai ya main inke trailer launch pe aaya hu". Check out the hilarious video here:

More fun clips of both the actors dancing together have gone viral.

Coming back to 'Liger', helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after getting multiple delays due to COVID-19. The first song from 'Liger', titled 'Akdi Pakdi' was released before the trailer. It featured Vijay and Ananya ruling the dance floor with their moves. In the film, Vijay is playing an MMA fighter while Ananya is playing his love interest.

The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film. The film is also Mike Tyson's Bollywood debut. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

