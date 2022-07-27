Whacky Wednesday: Did Vijay Deverakonda confess having sex in a car on 'Koffee With Karan 7'?

From Vijay talking about Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi to Ananya talking about what's cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur, the promo is every bit of an entertainer

Vijay Deverakonda/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

In a new promo of 'Koffee with Karan 7', Vijay spilled beans about his sex life and revealed that he had sex in a car. Vijay marked his debut on Karan Johar's chat show alongside Ananya Panday. On Tuesday, Karan Johar unveiled the promo of the fourth episode of the ongoing season of his popular talk show. The promo features 'Liger' actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

From Vijay talking about Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi to Ananya talking about what's cooking between her and Aditya Roy Kapur, the promo is every bit of an entertainer. Does the promo start with a fun introduction of the two stars by Karan Johar, who then asks Vijay whether he liked cheese? Then a small clip from Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's episode is played where they talk about Vijay being on a cheese platter. To this Ananya Panday asks whether can she could be on the same cheese platter.

Also Read: Nayanthara fans say KJo threw shade at her during 'Koffee With Karan' episode

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The actors also spilled beans on their sex life. But what caught attention was the statement about Vijay on his sex life. When Karan asked about the last time he had sex? In response, Vijay reacted with a witty smile and said 'abort, abort.' When Karan talks about doing sex in a public place, Vijay revealed his wildest side. He said, "done it in a car," which left Ananya and Karan amused and he further added 'desperate times'(with a wink).

Karan also questioned Vijay if he has ever been in a threesome, the 'Arjun Reddy' star said, "no." However, there's a twist. Later Karan asked if he wants to be in a threesome. And guess what? Vijay said that he would not mind a "threesome." The promo has left fans in splits.

"Hahahhaha...Vijju is so cool," a social media user commented. "This episode is gonna be a fire," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the film front, Vijay will be seen as a boxer in 'Liger', which is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and the 'Khaali Peeli' actor's first multi-lingual film. The film is set to hit theatres on August 25, 2022, after multiple delays due to COVID-19. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Also Read: 'Koffee With Karan 7': Samantha Ruth Prabhu all set to make her 'kouch' debut

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever