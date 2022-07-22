Breaking News
'Koffee with Karan 7': Akshay Kumar reacts to being called 'Canadian Kumar'

Updated on: 22 July,2022 12:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Akshay Kumar. Pic/AFP


Actor Akshay Kumar has often been criticised for having Canadian citizenship despite claiming to be an ardent patriot. Many people call him 'Canadian Kumar'. On Koffee with Karan's latest episode, the 'Singh is Kinng' star addressed the particular tag. During the episode when Karan asked Akshay if he gets trolled, the actor replied that he doesn't go online much.

He said, "At the most, they write about Canada. Which I don't care." Karan then pointed out, "The trolls call you Canada Kumar." Akshay then replied, "Yeah Canada Kumar. Okay call me that." Karan also asked Akshay if he gets trolled for doing films with younger actresses.

"They are jealous. Why shouldn't I? I can work with them. Lagta hun kya 55 ka (Do I look 55)?" Akshay responded. Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is busy promoting his film 'Raksha Bandhan', which is helmed by Aanand L Rai. The film is slated to release on August 11.

Akshay also has 'Selfiee' with Emraan Hashmi and 'Ram Setu' in his kitty.

