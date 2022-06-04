Breaking News
Suhana Khan shares pictures with 'The Archies' co-stars during film's shoot in Ooty

Updated on: 04 June,2022 11:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

She captioned the post with just a simple smiley emoji.

Suhana Khan shares pictures with 'The Archies' co-stars during film's shoot in Ooty

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Suhana Khan


Daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, star kid Suhana Khan, recently took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself alongside her co-stars from her debut Netflix film, 'The Archies' while shooting for the film in Ooty. She captioned the post with just a simple smiley emoji.

Suhana had struck a stylish pose, donning a ribbed, black-coloured full-sleeved crop top matched with high-waist blue denim. Her hair tied in a loose bun, with locks falling on either side, made her look chic. It seemed that Suhana opted for a no-makeup, makeup look. In the second picture, Suhana had snapped pictures with her 'The Archies' co-stars, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Suhana and actor Boney Kapoor's daughter were seen in all smiles while the other debutantes looked quite happy.




 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)


