As Deepika Padukone turns presenter for Oscars, 'teacher' Anupam Kher shares throwback picture of the superstar

On Saturday, senior actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to congratulate the star along with a throwback picture of hers. Deepika took acting lessons at Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares school

Deepika Padukone. Pic/Anupam Kher's Instagram

Deepika Padukone is all set to become the third Indian to be a presenter at the Oscars. On Thursday, the 'Pathaan' star took to Instagram and announced the good news to her millions of fans and followers. "#oscars, #oscars95", she captioned the post with only two hashtags.

On Saturday, senior actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to congratulate the star along with a throwback picture of hers. Deepika took acting lessons at Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares school. The senior actor took to his social media handle to share a picture of Deepika posing in the backdrop of the banner of actor prepares.

"Dearest @deepikapadukone! Congratulations on being one of the presenters at this year’s #Oscar ceremony! Every time you climb one step higher on the ladder of success, we at @actorprepares feel proud to have been part of your journey. On a personal note as your teacher I always knew sky is not the limit. You will go beyond!! Love and blessings always! Congratulations for #Pathan too! Jai Ho," Kher wrote praising the actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Deepika being a part of the first slate of presenters, the diva will join the likes of Hollywood stars like Emily Blunt, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monáe, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed, Melissa McCarthy among a few others who are going to get honoured as a presenter. The 95th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12.

Also Read: Encore for Deepika and Akshay

Meanwhile, RRR has been nominated at the Oscars in the Best Song category. The song 'Naatu Naatu' which has made people across the globe dance to its tune will be performed live on the Oscar stage. This is the first time a song from an Asian film will be performed live on the Oscar stage.