Asha Bhosle attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar's residence

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle on Wednesday marked her presence at Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar's residence to participate in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She was accompanied by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. Take a look at the pictures and videos of Asha Bhosle offering prayers to Lord Ganesha at Shelar's residence.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Singer Asha Bhosle and her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle attend Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar's residence pic.twitter.com/E7NPvP3TB3 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2023

The grandmother-granddaughter duo looked mesmerizing in saree. Meanwhile, on the work front, Asha Bhosle surprised her fans with her performance at 'Asha 90 Live Concert' in Dubai.

Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasahed Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2008.

