Breaking News
Mumbai: Heavy vehicles barred from plying on Oshiwara bridge
12 years on, Mumbai police rank-and-file await dream homes
Two held in Thane with 300 bottles of Codeine syrup
Thane crime: Man, five members of family arrested for torturing his wife to death
Mumbai: Oshiwara Police nab member of fake packers and movers gang
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Asha Bhosle attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelars residence

Asha Bhosle attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar's residence

Updated on: 21 September,2023 08:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

She was accompanied by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

Asha Bhosle attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar's residence

Asha Bhosle

Listen to this article
Asha Bhosle attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar's residence
x
00:00

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle on Wednesday marked her presence at Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar's residence to participate in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She was accompanied by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. Take a look at the pictures and videos of Asha Bhosle offering prayers to Lord Ganesha at Shelar's residence.





 

The grandmother-granddaughter duo looked mesmerizing in saree. Meanwhile, on the work front, Asha Bhosle surprised her fans with her performance at 'Asha 90 Live Concert' in Dubai.

Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasahed Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2008.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

asha bhosle ashish shelar bharatiya janata party ganesh chaturthi bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK