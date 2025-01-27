The rumours of Zanai Bhosle dating Mohammed Siraj stemmed from her birthday party photo dump on Instagram in which she can be seen seated next to the cricketer

Zanai Bhosle with Mohammed Siraj Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai calls cricketer Mohammed Siraj ‘bhai’, quashes dating rumours x 00:00

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, who celebrated her 23rd birthday with a star-studded bash in Mumbai made headlines for her alleged relationship with Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. The rumours stemmed from her photo dump on Instagram in which she can be seen seated next to him. The party was also attended by Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, and Shreyas Iyer among others.

Zanai Bhosle quashes dating rumours with Mohammed Siraj

Zanai took to her Instagram stories and shared her post from the feed with the caption, “Mere pyaare bhai” (My loving brother). Siraj re-shared the same and wrote, “Meri behna ki Jaisi koi behna nahin. Bina iske kahin bhi mujhe rehna nahin. Jaise hai chaand sitaaron mein. Meri behna hai ek hazaaron mein.” (There is no sister like my sister. I can't stay anywhere without her. Just like the moon among the stars, my sister is one in a billion.)

Zanai to make her acting debut

Producer-turned-filmmaker Sandeep Singh has roped in Zanai Bhosle for The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She will be seen essaying the role of Rani Sai Bhonsale. For those unversed, Zanai is a descendant of the royal family of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sandeep Singh said, "l feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai Bhosle who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkar ji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosle ji's granddaughter. She is a proud Bhosle, who has already been gifted with a soulful voice and has an ear for music. But few know what a talented dancer and a skillful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai."

Asha Bhosle is one of the living legends of the Indian playback world. Along with her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, and late musical titans Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey, she is counted among the greatest playback voices in Bollywood. The Government of India honoured her with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and Padma Vibhushan in 2008.