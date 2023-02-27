Breaking News
Mumbai: Repair work for 348 km roads will start in April, says BMC
Mumbai: Babulnath shivling cracking, trustees want IIT Bombay’s help
Gang of quacks runs amok in Mumbai cancer hospitals
Mumbai: Constable hurt in hit-and-run on Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Mumbai: BMC coaches hawkers on digital payments

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Asim Riaz slams Bigg Boss 13 makers for not letting him win fans react

Asim Riaz slams 'Bigg Boss 13' makers for not letting him win, fans react

Updated on: 27 February,2023 12:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Asim Riaz lost Bigg Boss 13 title to Sidharth Shukla in 2020

Asim Riaz slams 'Bigg Boss 13' makers for not letting him win, fans react

Asim Riaz


Former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Asim Riaz has recently spoken about the 13th season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show in which the trophy was picked up by late actor Sidharth Shukla. He has slammed the makers for being biased and not letting him win the show despite being a strong contestant.


In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Asim said: "Mere dauraan unhone kya kiya (during my journey what they did), because they didn't want me to win, haanji bhai aaj hum online voting khol denge 15 min ke liye, jitana hai jitao jisko (they opened online voting and said, make whoever you want win). Come on man, just say you don't want to make me win, it's okay. You made it that obvious that we had to believe that you did whatever and I was like it's okay."



However, many fans have reacted to his comment and asked him to move on from all this.


One of the social media users wrote: "This chap Asim is such a selfish man. He doesn't remember how Sidharth looked after him in the initial days. Now he's talking rubbish."

Also Read: Asim Riaz recalls how Sidhu Moose Wala asked him to continue making music

Another mentioned: "Crybaby crying as always Sidharth was right."

Yet other wrote: "Sid was a clear win!! Move on. You are here because of bigboss, and now everyone knows you because of that reality show, and now you are questioning that show. Such a cry baby."

Apart from Asim and Sidharth, the other contestants on 'Bigg Boss 13' included Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, among others.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla passed away in 2021 at the age of 40. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Bigg Boss 13 Bigg Boss Salman Khan Entertainment News bollywood news indian television Asim Riaz Sidharth Shukla

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK