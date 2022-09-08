Asim Riaz Nisha Guragain's music video PEHLI BAARISH MEIN from Aatma Music trending on top of the charts

Essence of the first rains of the onset of monsoon has always portrayed love and romance and it is this particular aspect that has been beautifully described in the lyrics ofAatma Music's music video PEHLI BAARISH MEIN featuring Nisha Guragain and Asim Riaz.

Apart from its lyrics, it is the wonderful cinematography of the hills and the greens that sway on the first rains of the season. This music video features young love-birds played by Nisha Guragain and Asim Riaz.

Vaseem Qureshi lauds the efforts of the young superstars Nisha and Asim, "Though Nisha is the reigning superstar on the Social Media Platforms and Asim Riaz has become the heart throb of millions, these guys are so professional in their work. The substance of romance and it's soul depicts true love, purity and romance in the lead pair."

PEHLI BAARISH MEIN, the music video depicts the longing of the girl who is in love and she is eagerly waiting for a glimpse of her beloved. The first rains bring about freshness and a new look to mother nature around us, and so does it nurture romance in the atmosphere.

Pehli Baarish Main, which actually means the romance of the first rains of the season that displays an atmosphere of love and romance among young ones.

Particularly it is the first rains of the season that most of us must have noticed the sweet scent of water lashing the soil and its fragrance that brings out a positive feeling among young and the old. The anticipation for the first rains of the most romantic season of the year has been experienced by almost everyone in their life."

Keeping up to its mission of promoting new talent, Aatma Music that is a part of Qureshi Productions Pvt. Ltd Mumbai is the fastest growing music label. It's latest romantic music video 'Pehli Baarish Mein' paints the magic of first rains and the magic of love and romance that comes with it.

The teaser features blossoming of romance between Asim Riaz and Nisha Guragain in the backdrop of scenic hill station and the greens. Composed By Kashi Kashyap & Penned by Bhanu Pandit & Mukesh Mishra, the Music is credited to Bhanu Pandit.

Shot amongst the hills and mountains, the girl yearns for her beloved calling upon her love for a romantic rendezvous and so does the boy who is keen for just a look of his cherished special one!

Pehli Baarish Mein is a presentation of Aatma Music, and is produced by Vaseem Qureshi & Gitesh Chandrakar, beautifully rendered by Sumit Bhalla & Anita Bhatt on the lyrics by Bhanu Pandit & Mukesh Mishra, with Music by Bhanu Pandit and composed by Kashi Kashyap that is beautifully captured by Director of Photography - Parvez Pathan, Choreographed by Pavan Bob and directed by Nadeem Akhtar.

Co-Producers of this music video are Ayyub Qureshi, Akhtar Khan, Sachin Beldar, Vikas Tiwari, Dr. Anil Upadhyaya, Ravi Priyanshu, Azaan Qureshi, Muhafiz Qureshi.

