Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma congratulate their respective spouses as they hit 100 in today’s match

Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma congratulate their respective spouses as they hit 100 in today’s match. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli became the beacons of hope in the India vs. Pakistan match. The two youngsters hit a century each during their long and ongoing partnership in the Asia Cup 2023. On Monday, the cricketers in their full form hit 100 runs each, making the country go crazy about their brilliant performance.

As India eagerly waits for the country's victory, Rahul and Kohli’s partners have put out a cute appreciation post for their respective spouses. Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram stories and posted a snapshot of the TV screen where Virat was celebrating his century and wrote, "Super Knock, Super Guy (clap and heart emoji)." In another story, the ‘Chakda 'Xpress’ actress congratulated KL Rahul on his century.

Anushka's stories

Athiya Shetty also took to her social media account and dropped a couple of pictures of hubby KL Rahul, as he made a remarkable comeback. The actress, while sharing the picture, wrote, "Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise… You are everything, I love you."

As soon as Athiya dropped the pictures, fans reacted to them in the comment section. One fan wrote, "2 minutes silence for those who wanted to skip KL Rahul's name in World Cup team selection". Another user wrote, "KL myy man. What an emotional picture. Never easy to comeback from a injury. Keep maintain this form we need you in WORLD CUP." A third fan commented, "I am literally crying. What about all of you Rahulians? How is the Josh?" While others reacted with heart emojis.

Not only fans, but several celebrities also reacted to Athiya’s post. Ayushmaann Khurrana shared, "Whatta comeback (clapping and heart emoji). "While Tiger Shroff shared, "Yayyyy." Apart from these, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar, and Tania Shroff also reacted with heart and clapping emojis.

For the unversed, Athiya and Rahul tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on January 23, 2023. While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married on December 11, 2017.