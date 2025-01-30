Breaking News
Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty flaunts baby bump in new pictures, check it out

Athiya Shetty, who will soon embark on the chapter of parenthood with cricketer KL Rahul, oozes a pregnancy glow and flaunted baby bump in new pictures

Picture Courtesy/Athiya Shetty's Instagram account

Actor Athiya Shetty, who will soon embark on the chapter of parenthood with husband and cricketer KL Rahul, oozes a pregnancy glow and flaunted baby bump in new pictures.


On Wednesday, the soon-to-be mother posted some snaps on Instagram where she flaunted her baby bump in a black and white dress.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)


Athiya's father and veteran actor reacted to the post by dropping an 'Evil eye' emoji in the comment section.

Celebrities also reacted to the post and wrote heartwarming comments.

Shibani Dhandekar wrote, "Gorgeous" while Ileana D'Cruz called her "Beauttt".

Bhumi Pednekar said "Congratulations" and Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Soooo cute ya atthu."

Athiya also left her fans gushing with pictures. They also showed their love by dropping heart emojis in the comment section.

Earlier, KL Rahul took to his Instagram account to post a photo dump from his tour, which coincided with the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In the first photo, KL is seen enjoying a coffee at a street-side cafe. Another picture shows two cups of coffee and a brownie, hinting at a cozy date with Athiya. Other photos feature random glimpses of Rahul, including him standing in front of a house, getting into a car, and sitting on a bench. There is also a scenic shot of the beach.

However, what caught everyone's eye was the last picture of the post. It showed KL Rahul and Athiya sitting outside a cafe, with Athiya dressed in a sweater and oversized grey pants. She appeared to be enjoying a drink, while Rahul couldn't take his eyes off her as he lovingly admired her baby bump.

The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2024 with an adorable post. The note read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025" (with baby feet emojis), accompanied by clip art of an evil eye.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

Rahul recently completed 10 years in international cricket, while Athiya, who made her acting debut in 2015 with 'Hero', has also appeared in films like 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

