Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul all smiles in latest pics from Mallorca vacation

Actor Athiya Shetty who married cricketer KL Rahul recently dropped a couple of pictures from her vacation in Spain. Athiya took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a series of pictures and videos from her vacation in Mallorca with her beloved husband.

The first picture shows a stunning view of Mallorca from a hilltop. The second picture features Shetty posing in the streets of Spain in a charming blue and white outfit. The third picture depicts a random street in Spain, followed by a video in the next slide where Shetty showcases their delicious meal. The fifth slide features a boomerang video of a blue lake, and the subsequent photo captures KL Rahul smiling and posing in a trendy grey t-shirt, hat, and sunglasses.

The following pictures provide additional glimpses of their vacation, showcasing beachside views.

The final picture shows Athiya in a bikini, posing by the lakeside.

Athiya captioned her post with, "The bluest of bluess."

Athiya and Rahul got married in January 2023.

They dated for a couple of years before tying the knot.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero.

Later, she was featured in films like 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

