Atif Aslam gracefully handles an emotional fan who jumped on stage mid-concert and refused to let go of him - watch video

Atif Aslam was performing at a concert in Bangladesh when a young girl jumped on stage and hugged him. She kept crying and refused to let go.

Pakistani playback singer Atif Aslam, who is known for songs like ‘Aadat’, ‘Jeena Jeena’, ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’, ‘Tu Jaane Na’, and others recently performed at a concert in Bangladesh, during which a fan jumped on stage and refused to let go of him. A video of the same has gone viral.

The clip shows a young girl getting emotional and visibly crying as she hugs Atif and refuses to let go of him. The singer handled the situation gracefully and sensitively without being rude or mean, which won the internet. Watch the video below.

A crazy Bangladeshi fan gets emotional at Atif Aslam's last night show in Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/U6ZewXfKZp — Nznn Ahmed (@na_nznn) April 20, 2024

One user wrote, "Honestly nothing bad to say about the guy anymore he's just all out nice and still being a rockstar."

"Witnessing the immense love and admiration for Atif Aslam in Bangladesh is truly heartwarming! His soulful voice truly resonates across South Asia!" added another.

Last year, Atif completed two decades in the music industry. 2023 was extra special for him as he and his wife Sarah became parents to a baby girl.

Announcing the arrival of the little one, Atif in March wrote, "Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived..Both baby and sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023 #ramadan."

Sarah and Atif got married in Lahore on March 29, 2013. They are also parents to two sons Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam.

Earlier this year, Atif was reported to record a romantic number for the upcoming Bollywood flick 'Love Story of 90’s' to be produced by Sangani Brothers Motion Pictures, starring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai. Reviving its old policy, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray has warned Bollywood producers against ‘laying the red carpet’ for Atif on his purported “comeback” plans to croon for a Hindi film.

MNS Cinema Wing President Ameya Khopkar said that those who are gearing up to bring Aslam here based on a court verdict “need to be shown their place”.

“Pakistani artistes will not be tolerated here. Never. It is unfortunate that we need to repeat ourselves, yet let me make it clear once again,” Khopkar said.

(With inputs from Agencies)