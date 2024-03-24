Atif Aslam has revealed the face of his baby girl, Haleema, on her first birthday

In Pic: Atif Aslam and Haleema

Listen to this article Atif Aslam reveals baby girl Haleema's face, netizens 'don't want to refresh' their feeds x 00:00

Playback singer Atif Aslam, known for chartbuster tracks such as 'Tera Hone Laga Hoon,' 'Aadat,' 'Tu Jaane Na,' 'Jeena Jeena,' and several others, has revealed the face of his baby girl, Haleema, on her first birthday. Last year, on March 23rd, Atif welcomed his baby girl with his wife, Sarah, and since then, the singer has been enjoying the time of his life as a father.

Yesterday, as Haleema turned a year older, Atif Aslam took to his Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of the little bundle of joy. In the first picture, Atif dressed in a white outfit was seen carrying his daughter in his arms. While the second picture has our heart. The second picture in the post has Haleema standing on a sofa as she looks at something. The little one looked like a princess in the white dress, and we just can’t take our eyes off her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atif Aslam (@atifaslam)

While sharing the post on his Instagram, Atif wrote, “Baba has kept princess shoe in his pocket, jab Haleema ko chahaye ho ga bta dena. Unconditional Happy birthday 23/03/23”

As soon as Atif shared the pictures, fans started showering their love on the baby girl. One fan wrote, 'oh my god mashAllah she’s so cute'. 'I don't want to refresh my feed ever,' wrote another fan. A third fan shared, 'Awww what a beauty MA, happy birthday to Haleema.'

In March 2023, the 'Dil Diyan Gallan' hitmaker took to his Instagram feed and shared the good news of the arrival of his daughter. The couple has named their daughter Halima.

Sharing a picture of the newborn in a pink outfit wrapped in a matching blanket, Atif wrote, “Finally, the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived. Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulillah. Please do remember us in your prayers Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023 #ramadan.”

Sarah and Atif got married in Lahore on March 29, 2013. They are also parents to two sons Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam.

Apart from Pakistan, Atif is quite popular in India. He has sung many songs in Bollywood films, including 'Tere Sang Yaara' from Rustom, 'Tu Jaane Na' and 'Tera Hone Laga Hoon' from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, and 'Main Rang Sharbaton Ka' from Race 2.