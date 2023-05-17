Atif Aslam welcomes baby girl, says 2023 is extremely special for him

Singer Atif Aslam will be completeing 20 years of his singing journey with his next tour. The singer als mentioned that the year 2023 has been extremely special for him so far

Playback singer Atif Aslam, who is known for chartbuster tracks such as 'Tera Hone Laga Hoon', 'Aadat', 'Tu Jaane Na', 'Jeena Jeena' and several others, has shared that 2023 has been extremely special for him and his wife Sara as they welcomed their baby girl.

The singer is set to kick off his UK and Europe tour in June. The singer is celebrating 20 year of his journey as a musician.

Talking about his concert, Atif said, "I am super thrilled to be performing for my fans because performing live gives an artist an opportunity to connect with the energies of the audience. This tour is also extra special as I complete twenty years of my singing journey and what better way to celebrate it, with people who have given me so much love and admiration for all these years. 2023 has been extremely special so far as my wife Sara and I also welcomed our baby girl".

'Atif Aslam live in concert' will give the fans a chance to witness his magical performance up close and personal. The tour is presented and promoted by Dembi Productions LLC & The Musik World UK.

On March 2023, the 'Dil Diyan Gallan' hitmaker took to his Instagram feed and shared the good news of the arrival of his daughter. The couple has named their daughter Halima.

Sharing a picture of the newborn in a pink outfit wrapped in a matching blanket, Atif wrote, "Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived..Both baby and sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam 23/03/2023 #ramadan."

As soon as Atif dropped the post about the arrival of the baby girl, netizens chimed in the comment section and congratulated the couple.

"Sending love...Congratulations," singer Stebin Ben commented.

"MashAllah, congratulations," a social media user commented.

In the picture, Atif put an eye mask sticker on the baby's face. She also wore a light green ribbon and was seemingly sleeping.

Sarah and Atif got married in Lahore on March 29, 2013. They are also parents to two sons Abdul Ahad and Aryaan Aslam.

