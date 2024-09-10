From playing the role of Shriram Abhyankar in the 2000 film 'Hey Ram' to recently acing the role of Tatya Tope in Kangana Ranaut’s 'Manikarnika', Kulkarni has always amazed audiences with his versatility

Atul Kulkarni is one of the most loved and versatile actors in the Indian film industry. The actor has worked in several films across Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu cinema. From playing the role of Shriram Abhyankar in the 2000 film 'Hey Ram' to recently acing the role of Tatya Tope in Kangana Ranaut’s 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', Kulkarni has always amazed audiences with his versatility and different avatars. Today, on Atul Kulkarni’s birthday, here’s a look at the actor’s top 6 performances:

1. Hey Ram (2000)

'Hey Ram' is a historical drama film written, directed, and produced by Kamal Haasan. Atul Kulkarni delivered a powerful performance in the film, which earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. In the film, Kulkarni aced the role of Shriram Abhyankar, a Hindu nationalist and a close friend of the protagonist, Saket Ram (played by Kamal Haasan).

2. Chandni Bar (2001)

Another memorable performance of Kulkarni came with the 2001 film 'Chandni Bar', which helped him add another feather to his hat. The actor earned his second National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, the movie explores the grim realities of Mumbai's bar girls.

3. Rang De Basanti (2006)

'Rang De Basanti' is one of Atul Kulkarni’s most loved films. Acing the role of Laxman Pandey, Kulkarni played a right-wing activist who undergoes a transformation after joining a group of college students in their fight for justice. This film earned Atul Kulkarni commercial success.

4. Page 3 (2005)

Atul seems to have been a lucky charm for filmmakers, as 'Page 3' became another film that went on to win the National Film Award. The film won the National Film Award in the category of Best Feature Film. In this Madhur Bhandarkar directorial, Atul played a significant role depicting the lives of celebrities and the media.

5. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019)

Atul played Tatya Tope, a prominent freedom fighter and ally of Rani Lakshmibai, in this historical drama led by Kangana Ranaut. His performance was lauded by both critics and audiences alike. Though the film didn’t do great at the box office, Kulkarni’s portrayal of Tatya Tope earned him good reviews.

6. Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)

The official Bollywood adaptation of 'Forrest Gump', featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, has Atul Kulkarni as its back bone. Notably, the actor not starred in the film but wrote its screenplay.