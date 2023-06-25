Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Bambai ki baarish arrives with a sinking feeling
Mumbai: Next six days crucial to decide on water cuts
Mumbai: Over century-old mango tree falls in Malabar Hill
Mumbai: It’s piling garbage for the BMC
Mumbai: Spilled champagne leads to assault at upscale Bandra pub
Mumbai: 39-year-old woman found dead in Virar well
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Avika Gor Vikram sir didnt conduct auditions for my role

Avika Gor: Vikram sir didn’t conduct auditions for my role

Updated on: 25 June,2023 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Top

Hoping to make inroads into B-wood, Avika of Balika Vadhu fame on how she got 1920: Horrors of the Heart

Avika Gor: Vikram sir didn’t conduct auditions for my role

Vikram Bhatt and Avika Gori

Listen to this article
Avika Gor: Vikram sir didn’t conduct auditions for my role
x
00:00

After bursting on the television scene with Balika Vadhu and following it up with Sasural Simar Ka, Avika Gor switched gears to Telugu and Kannada movies. Her heart, however, was set on Hindi cinema. Luckily, it’s Bollywood calling Gor as she headlines 1920: Horrors of the Heart, the latest instalment in filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s 1920 franchise. “Vikram sir was so keen on having me in the film that he didn’t conduct any auditions for my role. I did not expect calls from Bollywood filmmakers this soon. I was thinking of continuing in the south [film industry] for a while, so that people could take notice of me,” says the actor.


In the past, Gor has done some small-budget Hindi movies, but she believes that the Krishna Bhatt-helmed venture might just be the ticket to Bollywood. She knows she is in safe hands with Vikram, who comes with years of experience in crafting horror movies. “Most filmmakers come with the know-it-all attitude, but Vikram sir is not one of them. He is still learning and trying to grow. On set, when we shot the film with LED screens, he’d practice a lot before we went on floors,” shares the actor, who will be seen alongside Rahul Dev and Barkha Bisht in this horror flick.


She adds that Vikram upped the ante by employing Unreal Engine—an advanced 3D creation tool for photoreal visuals and immersive experiences—to shoot the horror thriller. “This is the first time I shot something like this, with screens, and without an actual set. I have done a horror comedy before, so I had an idea of how these sequences are shot. But it was challenging to make it look convincing,” says Gor, who also turned producer this year with the Telugu film, Popcorn.


vikram bhatt avika gor bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK