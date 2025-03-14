Breaking News
Ayan Mukerji’s father Deb Mukerji passes away

Updated on: 14 March,2025 01:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Komal RJ Panchal | komal.panchal@mid-day.com

Mukerji’s daughter, former actor, Sharbani Mukerji confirmed the news to mid-day. She said, “He passed away in his sleep this morning [at 7.30 am].”

Ayan Mukerji and Deb Mukerji

Veteran actor Deb Mukerji, the father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, passed away on Friday, March 14. He was 83 years old, and was understanding a prolonged medical treatment at the hospital in Mumbai. 


Deb Mukerji was also the uncle of Kajol. His brother, Joy Mukherjee, was an actor, while another brother, Shomu Mukherjee, was married to Tanuja. 


He had acted in several films in the 1960s and 1970s. He had started in Lal Patthar (1971), Adhikar (1971), and Ek Bar Mooskura Do (1972). More recently, in the 1990’s, he was seen in films like King Uncle (1993), and his last theatrical appearance -- Kaminey (2009).

He was also instrumental in organising the popular North Bombay Sarvajanik Durga Puja Pandhal, one of Mumbai’s largest Durga Puja celebrations, which attracted several Bollywood celebrities every year. 

Deb Mukerji's funeral will take place today at 4.00 pm at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

