Ayesha Takia restored her account and hit back at trolls who dissected her look under the comment section of one of her recent posts. She had briefly deleted her account after the trolling episode

Ayesha Takia

Ayesha Takia restores Instagram hours after deleting, drops post directed at trolls

On Friday, Ayesha Takia had briefly deleted her Instagram account. Hours later she restored the account and shared a post which was seemingly directed to trolls. the actress had gone off the social media app after she was trolled for her look based on her latest picture. After restoring her account, Ayesha took to her stories and shared a post that read, “Did you notice how I just didn't respond? Very mindful, very cutesy, very demure.”

She had shared a selfie where she was seen dressed in Indian traditional wear and decked up with makeup and traditional jewellery. Netizens soon took to the comment section to share their thoughts on her look and most said that looked almost unrecognisable. Trolls got in the comment section and spoke about her looks. "Arre ye kya karke rakhe ho.. (What have you done to your face)?" read one of the many comments. Ayesha's picture also became a topic of discussion on Reddit and many spoke about the actress 'ruining her face by going under the knife'.

A post shared by 🧿Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia)

Post the trolling, Ayesha deactivated her Instagram account. The actress had only started posting frequently earlier this year after a gap of 2.5 years.

When Ayesha reacted to trolls dissecting her look:

When she saw trolls questioning her looks in February this year, she responded to the same. The actress while sharing the long note wrote, “Need to say this, rushed to Goa two days ago due to a medical emergency in my family. My sister has been in the hospital. Amidst all this, I remember being stopped by paparazzi and posing for them for a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks. I've been bombarded by viral, ridiculous opinions on how people think I should have looked and didn't.”

She further in her note stated that she has zero interest in making a comeback. Ayesha said, “Literally, get over me, yaar. I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback as people are saying. I'm living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don't wanna be in any film. So chill. Pls feel free to not care about me at all.”

She continued, “Expecting a girl who's mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years... how unrealistic and ridiculous are these people... lol. Please find better things to do with ur time rather than pick apart good-looking women. I'm blessed with a fabulous life and do not need your opinions. Save it for those interested.”

The actress concluded the note by saying, “I'm sending back all ur shitty energy. Do better, ppl. Get a hobby, eat a fun meal, talk to ur friend, smile, whatever it takes to not feel so unhappy that you need to tell a gorgeous, happy woman how she's not looking like you wanted.”