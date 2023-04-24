The reason for the delay in release of the film is reportedly due to the extensive VFX work required for the film. The VFX work is crucial for Dream Girl 2, as the film features Ayushmann Khurrana to play the role of Pooja and Karam

L- Ayushmann Khurrana; R- Dream Girl teaser still

Listen to this article Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday's 'Dream Girl 2' gets new release date x 00:00

Ayushmann Khurrana will soon be returning as Pooja from the film 'Dream Girl' for the sequel of the 2019 film. While earlier it was announced that the film will be released on July 7, 2023, the makers on Monday announced that the film will be released in August.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media handle to share the new release date announcement with a quirky note. "Mere priya Aashiqon, Chaar saal baad aapke Dil Ko Telephone phir se ring ring hoga. Ab iske liye taiyaari bhi toh sahaandaar, dhamakedar, aur smoochiebhari honi chahiye na? Toh karo thoda aur intezaar, And keep sending lots of pyaar!"

"Ab #7KoSaathMaine nahin, Pooja ki kiss on August Pachees," the note further read revealing the new release date.

The reason for the delay in release of the film is reportedly due to the extensive VFX work required for the film. The VFX work is crucial for Dream Girl 2, as the film features Ayushmann Khurrana to play the role of Pooja and Karam. The team doesn't wanna leave any stone unturned to ensure that he is looking seamless and convincing as Pooja.

Speaking about the decision, Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director - Balaji Telefilms Limited, said: "We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences."

The makers of 'Dream Girl 2' have been promoting the film and keeping the buzz alive with innovative videos. Ahead of the release of Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', the makers of 'Dream Girl 2' had dropped a teaser video where Pooja can be seen talking to the Bhaijaan of Bollywood on call. The voice of Bhaijaan requests Pooja to reveal her face. However, as she turns towards the camera, the lights go off. Earlier, the makers had fun collaboration videos with 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' and 'Pathaan', where Pooja was seen having conversations with Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead role and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 promises to be a laugh riot.