Ayushmann Khurrana: Happiest when I express myself through music

Even as he is busy with movies, Ayushmann Khurrana kicks off work on his new singles

Ayushmann Khurrana might be one of the busiest actors today, but count on him to make time for his first love — music. The actor-singer, who is the voice behind melodious numbers, including Pani da rang, Nazm nazm and Saadi galli aaja, is working on a new set of singles that he hopes to release soon. “Ever since I started making music, I aspired to usher in a different sound for people. I want my musical identity to be effortless, new-age, and slightly off-beat yet cool. I’m excited to share that of late, I have been working on some beautiful tracks,” he says.

It hasn’t been easy for Khurrana to create his new songs, juggling it with the shoot of Anirudh Iyer’s An Action Hero. Even as he deeply enjoys the experience of bringing different characters to life through his films, the actor-singer says that every once in a while, he feels the need to go back to music. It has a meditative effect on him, he believes. “Music has always been my best friend. I have always maintained that I’m the happiest when I express myself through music,” he says, adding that the upcoming songs reflect his current state of mind. “I’m eager to bare my soul with these new tracks.”

