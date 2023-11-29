After the ‘Just like a Wow’ as ‘Moye Moye’ goes viral on the internet, Ayushmann took no time and joined the viral trend

In Pic: Ayushmann Khurrana

Listen to this article Ayushmann Khurrana leaves fan gushing over him as he sings and grooves to 'Moye Moye', watch video x 00:00

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most loved actors in the industry; people always laud him for his versatility and challenging roles. Along with being an actor, Ayushmann is an amazing singer too. His soothing voice is loved by many. The actor is quite active on social media and always impresses his fans with his content.



After the ‘Just like a Wow’ as ‘Moye Moye’ goes viral on the internet, Ayushmann took no time and joined the viral trend. A video of Ayushmann performing live and grooving to ‘Moye Moye’ is going viral. In the video, Ayushmann can be seen singing ‘Bari Barsi’ when he suddenly switches to ‘Moye Moye’ and grooves to it. Later, the actor could be seen saying, “Trend banane ke liye nahi, gaana gaane ke liye aaye hain yaha pe. (We have come here to sing, not to jump on trends).” In the video, Ayushmann is seen wearing a grey jacket over a black t-shirt and matching pants.





While Ayushmann’s video is making his fans go crazy, he isn’t the only celebrity who took part in this trend. Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a post in which she posed with her furry friend. While posting the pic, she wrote, “Moye Moye coz l goye for shoot tomorrow and I will miss my little boye”





On the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday. The film received a decent response from both audiences and critics.

There were rumours circulating that the actor would be seen in Saurabh Ganguly’s biopic. Portraying one of India’s most successful skippers won’t be easy. The actor will have to train in various aspects, from replicating Ganguly’s batting stance to perfecting his manner of hitting winners on the off-side.

A source earlier revealed, "Ayushmann will begin training next month in Mumbai, giving him over two months to prep for the role before the project goes on floors in December." Ganguly, who is closely involved with the Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg production, is said to have already met the leading man. It’s uncertain yet whether the first schedule will be shot in Mumbai or in the former cricketer’s native city, Kolkata.