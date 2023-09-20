Ayushmann Khurrana reveals reason behind not saying 'ladies and gentleman', recites Bhagavad Gita verse at TIME 100 Impact Award

Ayushmann Khurrana shared pictures and videos from the TIME 100 Impact Award ceremony

Ayushmann Khurrana was honoured with TIME 100 Impact Award. At the ceremony, the actor delivered a heartfelt speech. Sharing pictures and videos from the award ceremony, he expressed gratitude on Instagram.

During his speech, Ayushmann said, "Before I begin, I would like to recite one of the verses from our Indian/Hindu scripture and guide – The Bhagavad Gita – Karmanye vadhikaraste, Ma Phaleshu Kadachana, Ma Karmaphalahetur bhurma, Te Sango Stvakarmani. This verse encapsulates the essence of selfless action. It emphasises to be process-oriented rather than result-oriented. It trains you to be detached from the fruits of your labour."

He further added, "It is a humbling moment for me to be recognised as an artiste by the prestigious TIME Magazine! I’m here to represent India’s moment under the sun and I’m proud of the fact that India is becoming a fulcrum of progressive storytelling through cinema."

Ayushmann, who has been one of the pioneers of revolutionary and socio-dramas, said he has stopped using the words ‘ladies and gentlemen’ at recent gatherings. In a statement, he shared, "Yes, I think it is necessary to make every space inclusive for all genders. Gender has to be seen as a spectrum today and not just as male and female. It is true that I have stopped using the words ‘ladies and gentlemen’ whenever I address people now. Instead, I’m happy using ‘everyone’."

He added, "I think it is high time that we make every setting gender agnostic. We need to embrace the fact that gender is also non-binary. We are all equals and I hope we can all contribute actively towards making our society more compassionate and accepting for all genders."

Ayushmann's caption on Instagram read, "Thank you @time for validating my purpose as a human being and an artiste! Deeply humbled to represent India on this global stage. #Time100ImpactAwards."

Workwise, Ayushmann delivered a blockbuster film recently. Dream Girl 2 co-starring Ananya Panday was commercially successful. He is yet to announce his next film. As per reports, he will be playing Sourav Ganguly in his biopic. However, there's no official confirmation and announcement regarding the film.