Ayushmann Khurrana to jazz up the jagrata for his next

As Ayushmann gears up to shoot a devotional song for Dream Girl 2, sources say producer Ekta has reimagined it as a lavish number to lure big-screen audience

For the team of Dream Girl 2, the perfect way to end the film’s shoot is by going back to the beginning. Ayushmann Khurrana and director Raaj Shaandilyaa will kick off the comedy’s final schedule in Mumbai on March 3 with the shoot of a jagrata song, which forms the film’s opening sequence. While the number was originally to be shot in Mathura, producer Ekta Kapoor and director Shaandilyaa did a rethink. Sources tell us that it is now being mounted on a grand scale at Chandivali Studio in Mumbai.

A still from the Dream Girl 2 teaser

What caused the change of heart? It turns out that after the smashing success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, many producers are keen to make their movies grander, thus giving audiences a big-screen experience. A source reveals, “Ekta decided to make it a lavish affair as it is Ayushmann’s introductory number. He will be seen making a grand entrance, with the help of a harness.”

Ekta Kapoor and Raaj Shaandilyaa

The source adds that the initial plan of canning the song at a live location in Mathura — where the Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer is set — didn’t turn out to be practically feasible. “If it was to be filmed in Mathura or Benares, many dancers and junior artists would have to be flown there from Mumbai, adding to the cost. So, Ekta wisely decided to shoot it in Mumbai. She was keen to have an opulent song that would translate well on the big screen. Since the small-town comedy did not naturally lend to a grand number, she thought it best to reimagine the jagrata track.”

An elaborate set, depicting a sprawling mohalla, complete with tents, has been erected by production designer Rajat Poddarr. “The team has built a 40-foot statue of Durga Mata, which will serve as the backdrop against which Ayushmann and over 100 background artists will dance. The devotional track, choreographed by Bosco Martis, will segue into a peppier offering that will see the protagonist shake a leg with his friends. Ekta felt its transition into a fast-paced number will appeal to the youth.” The sequel to Dream Girl (2019) also stars Paresh Rawal, Seema Pahwa and Abhishek Banerjee, and rolled last August.

Kapoor and Shaandilyaa remained unavailable for comment.