Shah Rukh Khan takes to Instagram, recalls his 'Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa' Days

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan takes to his Instagram feed and posted a throwback picture from 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' days. Sharing a still from the movie, Khan wrote, "At that stage…in that age…..raw….uncontrolled….craft still undefined….surrounded by the best cast and crew in India and a director who I miss every day!"

Pic/ Shah Rukh's Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

He added, "Taught me that sometimes u lose the moment….but win everything else…I am sure somewhere, some world Sunil did too!!"

His fans showered him with love in the comments section.

A fan wrote, "Alexa play, ‘Ae kaash ke hum hosh mai ab aane na paaye!’"

Another wrote, "The Last Of The Superstars"

Director Farah Khan also commented saying, "My favourite film! I miss the director too"

Shah Rukh's recent starrer 'Pathaan', directed by Siddharth Anand, is now a historic all-time blockbuster and is already the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide with collections at 1003 crore gross. On February 22, it recorded an incredible feat by becoming the first Hindi film to enter the hallowed 500 crore (nett) club in India with its Hindi version! The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead.

'Pathaan' is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious YRF spy Universe and has also become the highest-grossing film of the Spy franchise! All the films of YRF Spy Universe - 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'WAR' & now 'Pathaan', are blockbusters.

A trade source says, “Watch out for Pathaan’s entry in Tiger 3! As the super-spies start crossing over in each other’s films, which are part of the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, expect twists and surprises that deliver outstanding entertainment value to audiences in theatres!”

The source adds, “Shah Rukh will shoot for Tiger 3 by end-April and the shoot is expected to be in Mumbai. Details of this shoot are being kept completely under wraps but expect fireworks when the two super spies meet again in Tiger 3. Salman told SRK in 'Pathaan' that he was going on an important mission so 'Pathaan' will meet Tiger during this mission.”